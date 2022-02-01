Convention: APC Writes INEC, Confirms February 26 Date

THE convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for February 26 is now certain to hold.

The national caretaker body is writing to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of the coming exercise, as demanded by the Electoral Act.

The “Notice” from the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker leadership is being awaited at the headquarters of the electoral body today.

A national newspaper first reported the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on January 7 as saying the governing party was yet to notify the electoral body of the exercise.

Section 85 (1) of the Electoral Act says, “A registered political party shall give the commission at least 21 days notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this Act.”

As days clocked on the planned convention, anxiety had heightened among the party faithful that the exercise might be truncated if the legal demands were not fulfilled or met.

With the “Notice” for submission today, the Buni committee is five days clear of the deadline set by the guiding provision to fulfill the condition. INEC officials are expected to monitor the exercise.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/convention-apc-writes-inec-confirms-feb-26-date/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

