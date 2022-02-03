Could This Be The Reason Why Some Men Die Suddenly During Sex? (Pictures)

Beyond the pleasure, Sex is an activity that is demanding physically, in other words, sex is a physicall activity. One thing u must do before any demanding physical activity is to check your blood pressure and your blood sugar, and HBPM, heart beat per minute.

Before you carry out any physical activity, u need to prepare your body for it. Thats y u need to engage your body with light exercises even before u begin with heavy workouts and follow up with healthy eating overall lifestyle and good medical checkups for at least every quarter

People die during sex because of some underlying health conditions that may exist without a person knowing about it. Eg. Hbp, irregular heartbeats, effect from excessive drug usage or abuse and stress.

Things like artifical libido enhancers have been linked with the cause of sudden deaths in men during sexual intercourse with their partner.

