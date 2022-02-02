Coup Fails In Guinea Bissau: President Embalo Says Situation Under Control (Pics)

“I’m fine, the situation has been brought under control,” President Umaro Sissoco Embaló told Jeune Afrique around 7 p.m. local time. Reached by telephone, the Bissau-Guinean head of state assured that he was at the presidential palace. He specified that the shootings, had lasted 5 hours and that there were “a lot of dead”. “They are the work of isolated elements,” he added.



SOURCE

The President, US Embalo, on his verified Facebook page, posted photos with the Army Generals and Prime Minister, Nuno Gomes in seemingly good condition at the Presidential Palace. With a caption:

Calm returns to Guinea Bissau.

He is currently addressing the nation.

