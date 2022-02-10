Court Adjourns Appeal To Nullify Buhari’s 2019 Victory, Declare Atiku Winner

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6979176/apc-buhari-seek-court-dismissal

An appeal to nullify President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2019 election, was on Wednesday, adjourned by the Court of Appeal in Abuja to May 18, 2022.

Recall that the Incorporated Trustees of the Civil Society Observatory for Constitutional and Legal Compliance (CSOCLC) had filed the appeal against the Buhari government, seeking the sacking of the incumbent and installation of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the 2019 Presidential election, as the President of Nigeria.

According to CSOCLC, the affidavit made by Buhari in the 2019 general elections was false.

But the three-member panel presided over by Justice Haruna Tsamani, during the hearing on Wednesday, adjourned the appeal to enable Buhari’s administration to reconcile sort out an issue regarding the right legal representation for the President.

This was after two lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and F. O. Amedu, announced appearances for both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Buhari, each claiming to be the genuine legal representative.

Due to the confusion, the court, therefore, adjourned the case till May 18, 2022.



