Court Convicts Evans, Two Others Of Kidnapping Businessman, Donatus Duru

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

The victim is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday convicted Evans alongside two of his co-defendants, Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially their video confessions corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The Lagos State government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu February 14, 2017.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/02/25/breaking-court-convicts-evans-two-others-for-kidnapping-businessman-donatus-duru/

