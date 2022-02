Justice Professor C.A.Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, convicted and sentenced one Moshood Kazeem to three years imprisonment for fraud.

Kazeem was arraigned on one count charge by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for fraudulent impersonation.

https://twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/1491402176669032450?t=IFdoACKBxeJ5TZOKJ-cdQA&s=19

