Court Orders Forfeiture Of 10 Properties Belonging To Ex Zamfara Governor, Yari

Court orders forfeiture of U.S property, others belonging to former Zamfara governor

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division has ordered the interim forfeiture of 10 properties belonging to the former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

The judge made the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte brought before the court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),

The properties are located in Maryland in the United States of America, Abuja, Kaduna and Zamfara.

What happened in court

Osuobeni Akponimisingha, counsel to ICPC had moved the motion for the forfeiture of the properties.

Justice Egwuatu said the sections of the money laundering Act empowered him to grant the application. He said granting the order will not deny Mr Yari the right to a fair hearing.

He then granted the order for the interim forfeiture of the 10 properties. He held that the interim order would subsist for 60days to enable ICPC to round up its investigations.

He ordered ICPC to published the order in The Nation and Daily Trust newspapers to enable anyone who has interests in the properties to come and show cause within 14 days why they should not be forfeited to the federal government.

He then adjourned the matter till April 28 to hear the motion on the final forfeiture.



https://nairametrics.com/2022/02/23/court-orders-forfeiture-of-u-s-property-others-belonging-to-former-zamafara-governor/

