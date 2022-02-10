Court sentences 60-year-old EFCC impostor to three years imprisonment

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, the state capital, on Thursday sentenced one Ita Michael Sampson to three years imprisonment for claiming to be an employee of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, with the intent to defraud.

The convict, who is 60 years old and a native of Odot in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of the state, alongside a Police Corporal from Cross River State Command, had on 29th July 2010, gone to First Bank of Nigeria, Etinan Branch, and falsely represented themselves as officers of the EFCC and Department of State Services investigating a petition from Abuja against the bank manager, Mr Godwin Daniel.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Okon Okon held that Sampson was guilty of impersonation of a public officer, punishable with three years imprisonment, under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Volume Two, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2000.

Justice Okon, who described the convict as “a miserable liar and a serial fraudster, that nemesis has caught up with, held that the convict did not show remorse, but made efforts to cajole the court through his “fairy tale of defence.”

He further held that Sampson is not a decent member of society and constitutes a danger to public safety.

The court held that the convict should be kept away from public glare for some time in the hope that he would learn his lessons and turn a new leaf.



