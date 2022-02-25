Court Sentences Kidnapper Evans To Life Imprisonment (Pictures)

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos high court, Ikeja finds Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) and two of his accomplices – Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, guilty of two counts of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge convicted the three men after finding that the state government provided overwhelming evidence to prove it case against them.

The three other co-defendants, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba were discharged of the alleged Crimes. The court declared that the prosecution didn’t succeed in proving their guilt beyond reasonable grounds.

A verdict on sentencing is slated to be delivered in an hour after the court heard arguments by counsel for the state government and the defendants on whether to commit them to custodial sentencing.



SOURCE

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos high court in Ikeja sentences Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) as well as his accomplices – Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, to life imprisonment.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...