Cow Ban In South East From April Irreversible – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday said there was no going back on the decision to ban movement, sale and consumption of Fulani cows throughout the Southeast with effect from April 2022.

The group said the decision followed the desire to preserve the people of the region from being wiped out by herdsmen.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB claimed that over N3billion was spent on cow meat annually, insisting that such wastages must stop.

It reiterated its call on those dealing with Fulani cows in the zone to better look for alternatives immediately, warning that it would not spare any herdsmen cows after the April deadline.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to reiterate that our earlier decision to ban the movement and consumption of Fulani cows in Biafra land, from April 2022, is sacrosanct.

“We also wish to correct the misinformation and misconceptions surrounding our position on the issue which our enemies are peddling to blackmail us.

“In the first place, the decision was taken as a last resort after many years of patience over the unprovoked genocidal attacks by Fulani herdsmen on our communities, and the failure of the double-faced Nigeria security agencies to rein in the rampaging Fulani mass murderers.

“We have waited enough and can no longer tolerate the docility and criminal silence of the Federal Government in protecting our communities against these agents of death.

“Since their cows have been the reason the jihadists are slaughtering our people, destroying our farms, raping our women and kidnapping our men for ransom, we have decided to stop consuming these cursed Fulani cows which have now become a source of sorrow and death.

￼“It’s better we are alive and eat no Fulani cows than desire to eat them and be killed.

“The world should note that before arriving at this IRREVERSIBLE decision, we have made several appeals to the federal government and the security agencies to stop the Fulani from their atrocities in our land but they looked the other way, leaving our hapless communities at the mercy of these messengers of death.

“Our patience has been over stretched beyond its elasticity point. We can no longer afford to fold our arms and be waiting for the last man in Biafra land to be killed by jihadists masquerading as herdsmen.

“Our people waste huge sums of money up to N3bn every year on cow meat and we won’t allow that to continue and encouraging those who have the money to start breeding our local cows (Efi Igbo) and other farming, IPOB will support them to boasts the farming and animal husbandry business.

“Our decision to ban the movement, sale and consumption of Fulani cows throughout Biafra land with effect from April of this year is not borne out of hate but we are safeguarding our land and our people from the evil agenda of Fulanis. Our decision is born out of the natural desire to preserve our race from being wiped out by the herdsmen.

“If you are a Biafran dealing on Fulani cows in Biafraland, its better you look for an alternative now because we won’t spear any inch regarding herdsmen cows after April this year, don’t say we don’t warn you. A word is enough for the wise.”



