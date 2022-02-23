Crossdresser, James Brown Now A University Student In The UK (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ECNlFUhRdA

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown is now a university student in the United Kingdom, IGBERETV reports.

James Brown who arrived United Kingdom few days ago was filmed giving a presentation in front of his class.

In a video shared online, James Brown’s coursemates and a person believed to be a lecturer are seen listening to him attentively.

The crossdresser revealed that sponsoring himself to study in a university in the UK is a gift to himself.

Sharing a video of his presentation in his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“I never stopped dreaming of the impossible because earlier this year I made the decision to support myself through university and I was faced with one of the biggest obstacles in my life.” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CaSbYFRAMiu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

