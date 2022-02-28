Customers Reportedly Kill Commercial Sex Worker In Jigawa

Customers allegedly kill commercial sex worker in Jigawa

Unknown men have killed a 35-year-old commercial sex worker identified as Ladi Anndu at Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A resident told DAILY POST that the lady was discovered in her room at Gandun Sarki quarters in the pool of her blood.

He said the killers, suspected to be her customers, used knife to slit the victim’s throat.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident to DAILY POST on Sunday.

According to him, the incident occurred on 26/02/2022, at about 2030hrs.

He said after police received the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Shiisu added that the victim, however, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said scissors with blood stain was recovered at the scene as an exhibit.

The police spokesman said the case is under investigation while effort is on to arrest suspects.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/27/customers-allegedly-kill-commercial-sex-worker-in-jigawa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...