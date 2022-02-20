Cute Abiola Gives Comedian Aremu Olami A Surprise Car Gift (Photos)

Cute Abiola surprised his comedian friend Aremu Olami with a car gift. The surprise presentation which Aremu thought was a prank totally blew him away. He was seen hugging Cute Abiola and appreciating every other person present.

Congrats Aremu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IacqQQWExo

