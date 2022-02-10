Cynthia Okafor Is University Of Ibadan Best Pharmacy Graduating Student (Pics)

UI pharmacy student graduates with 6.9 out of 7.0 CGPA

A student of the University Of Ibadan, Cynthia Okafor, has emerged as the best graduating student of the school’s Faculty of Pharmacy. Cynthia tweeted pictures of herself in her convocation gown and also the awards she received from the school after graduating with a CGPA of 6.9 out of 7.0 from her faculty.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “I just emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan with a CGPA of 6.9 out of 7.0 & distinctions in 5 out of the 6 departments in the Faculty. Indeed I have seen God’s power yield much more for me than my human efforts could ever have!”

cynthiaokafor_ on Twitter Like

https://www.facebook.com/206270189411151/posts/5225278040843649/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...