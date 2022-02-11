Dancing Senator Adeleke ‘Stages Performance’ At A Party Function (Video)

Dancing Senator Adeleke ‘Stages Performance’ For Supporters At A Party Function (Video)

Dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke, staged a performance for his supporters at a political party function recently, IGBERETV reports.

Adeleke is currently aspiring to emerge the PDP flag bearer for the Osun state governorship election

Watch a video of him dancing at the political party below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRNaE3e3oxw

