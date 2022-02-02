Aliko Dangote’s auto company, Dangote Peugeot Automobile, begins assembly in Nigeria

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has started assembling vehicles in Nigeria, beginning with the Land Trek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508.

The assembly of Peugeot vehicles comes nearly four years after joint owners Dangote Group received approval from the Nigerian regulator after previously expressing interest in the former Peugeot plant, now known as PAN Nigeria Ltd, The Sun reported.

According to the Nigerian automaker, the newly built Green Field Assembly Plant in Nigeria’s northwestern region can assemble 120 vehicles per day across two shifts. The management further added that the vehicles to be introduced are expected to flaunt their outstanding aesthetics, rich technological endowment and safety features to appeal to the customers and the motoring public.

“With the New Green Field Ultima Assembly Plant, a lot is being done by DPAN to ensure visibility of the Peugeot brand and availability of spare parts to the network and the generality of Nigerians. DPAN will be encouraged by our technical partner to reposition the brand in the short, medium, and long term as we ensure customer satisfaction and sustainability.

“This dream has started with the re-launch of the Peugeot brand in Nigeria as well as the local assembly of the 301 at our new Kaduna plant and thereafter the introduction of the Landtrek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508…Nothing is being spared to enable market recapture, hence all hands are on deck to ensure not just survival but also continued growth in a market with potential for cars in excess of 100,000 units per year and growing.”

DPAN is jointly owned by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited; Kaduna and Kebbi States Government; and a technical partner (Stellantis Group, the parent company of Peugeot).



