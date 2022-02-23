Davido Accuses Seyi Makinde Of Bringing Thugs To Disrupt Osun PDP Primary

Davido has accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of taking thugs to disrupt the PDP in Osun state

He tweeted this

It has been brought to my attention that certain individuals have imported thugs and their machineries to our dear state to intimidate delegates, i will like to reassure Imole supporters and All Adhoc delegates that there is nothing to fear.

https://twitter.com/davido/status/1496497944492711937?t=NNcKZeHZbTg4wzVwRx6h-g&s=19

A user asked him who he was referring to and he responded

@seyiamakinde

https://twitter.com/davido/status/1496548778903486469?t=NNcKZeHZbTg4wzVwRx6h-g&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...