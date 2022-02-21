Davido Calls Out International Show Promoter For Claiming She Doesn’t Know Him (Pics)

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has called out an international show promoter, Molo, for claiming she doesn’t know who he is.

Davido initially called Molo out for shaming a male social media user who was in her inbox, and reacting to the call out, the show promoter, who stated that she was only joking, said she didn’t know who Davido was.

The 30BG boss laughed out her claim of not knowing him and lambasted her. He said that she couldn’t book him because she doesn’t know anyone with a billion dollars in cash.

Davido’s fans also trooped to Molo’s comment section and dragged her to filth for saying she doesn’t know the superstar singer, which made her to restrict comments on her Instagram page.

See screenshots below,

