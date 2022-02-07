Davido, Olamide, Phyno, P-Square, Kanayo O, Ini Edo, Jombo, At Zubby’s Birthday Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xj7r4Vkkrc

Nigerian celebrities turned out in massive fashion for Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael as he celebrated his 37th birthday with an after-party.

The actor turned 37 on the 1st of February but hosted his after-party days later.

Davido, Olamide, Phyno, Psquare, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Yul Edochie, Emoney, Kcee, Cubana Chiefpriest, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, Charles Okocha, Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo and many others were all present to show support for the actor.

The actor later revealed that he spent a staggering N8.4m on food alone to entertain his guest. It was indeed a star-studded affair with the who-is-who in Nollywood and music industry in attendance.

