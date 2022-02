https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s_jlMg76XA

Davido Shows Off Multimillion Naira All-Black Cars in His Garage (Video)

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Davido has flaunted the multimillion naira cars in his garage. The all-black cars include: a bentley, a 2021 Lexus LX570 and a Rolls Royce car.

The star is currently in London for his upcoming 02 arena concert in March.

Watch video above.

