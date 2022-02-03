Davido Teaches Isreal How To Eat Oyster, Says He Must Learn Oyinbo Ways (Video)

Nigerian super star, Davido and his loyal aide Isreal DMW have an unexplainable bond that warms the hearts of many on social media.

Isreal appeared to have joined the singer and other 30BG crew members for a dinner date.

A large tray of oysters was served and Davido encourage the aide to help himself to one serving but Isreal was reluctant as he had never tried it out before.

The music sensation further instructed him to garnish the oyster with chilli sauce and explained to him to suck it in. The aide followed the words of his boss and helped himself to the treat.

Davido is planning to hold a concert at the O2 Arena, hence the reason he desires for DMW to learn the ways of the British people ahead of their London trip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZbWx0xM5eB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i303LEFugCc?

