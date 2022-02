https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r-pngFz8E0

Davido’s daughter, Imade has offered a heartfelt prayer for her mother Sophia Momodu after she reportedly fell sick.

Imade could be seen praying for her mother to recover quickly. She asked God to heal her.

According to Sophia Momodu, Imade had checked on her 5 times before asking God to make her well again.

The caring nature of Davido’s daughter was glaring for all to see in the video.

