Delta Assembly Aspirant Share Valentine’s Love With Okada & Keke Riders

*As he dole out free fuel to over 500 of them today at Ughelli and Uwheru.

By ~ OkemediaTeam

The leading House of Assembly aspirant contesting under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli North Constituency II, Oke Umurhohwo, has again demonstrated love and generosity to over 500 Okada and Keke riders as he gave them free fuel (PMS) at Ughelli and Uwheru today.

The Excercise which took place at Voke Star petrol station, market road Ughelli, Sobaz petrol station, near Afiesere junction and NNPC filling station, Uwheru made several motorists feel the positive impact about the celebration of St.Valentine and sharing love.

Umurhowho assured the beneficiaries that this is just the beginning of good things to come, and was particularly glad he met the real people of Ughelli. After listening, sharing experiences and their hopes, aspirations and pain points, he particularly stressed that is why he is vying for their mandate and hopefully after being given the mandate to serve his great Constituents, they would definitely testify to better living and represention by themselves.

One of the Keke riders who spoke on behalf of the others prayed to God to grant Oke Umurhohwo victory. According to him, “we pray this day that God makes your Divine Mandate victorious in Jesus name Amen.”

With all of these good gesture Umurhohwo is demonstrating, we can boldly say that with him, Ughelli North Constituency II is in safe hand.

Chants of “Oke is okay” filled the air as many of the motorists were extremely happy.

https://leaders.ng/umurhohwo-share-valentines-love-with-okada-keke-riders/

