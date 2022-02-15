Denrele Visits Goldie’s Graveside 9 Years After Her Death, Pays Tribute To Her (Photos)

Media personality, Denrele Edun, has paid a visit to singer and his late friend, Goldie’s gravesite on 14th February, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Goldie was a popular Nigerian singer who died on February 14, 2013.

Sharing photos from his visit to her gravesite via his Instagram page, Denrele wrote;

”9 YEARS AND STILL COUNTING!

You’re not here GOLDIE HARVEY, but your presence lingers in the shadows.

You don’t see what I see, but I hear you laughing with me when I laugh.

You don’t know what I feel, but I feel you, feeling for me.

Came to visit you as usual, dear Friend and again, I felt your presence… In that swift sweep of wind that always picks up around your Resting Place.

Did you like my outfit today?

I re-enacted that all black outfit You rocked when we were hosted at *that Club* in Abuja, the same one where the DJ refused to play your songs. Imagine the cheek of him!

I remember how you stormed out in anger, but only ME could drag you back in and “shéy Werey” for the DJ to play Track 1 to 5!

Remember your Blonde Hairstyle in JoBurg? I re-rocked it today for you in black!

And as you always said to me;

“People like us have so much LOVE to give but will hardly get it back!”…..

Well, guess what? I was served “HOT BREAKFAST” at bout 4a.m this morning….

In their words, “I’m not ready to love you the way you love me. I’m not in that headspace now”.

Imagine!

But you know me! Tough Cookie….I’ll survive!

(I still haven’t found that Foreigner you told me to get hooked to…. I’m STILL not attracted to “whitey”! ).

Well, I came to sit at your Resting place and give you all the usual gist!

REST IN POWER GURLFRIEND!

©

I have learned that Grief is another name for Love.

We grieve because we had the opportunity of connecting deeply with another human. This is essentially the most bittersweet of human experiences.

But now, we must continue to speak to Goldie, if only in our thoughts, so that she will know that we remember her and all the happiness and beauty that she brought into our lives and that she is not alone.

“Lives are like rivers: Eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to.”

RIP OLUWABIMPE SUSAN GOLDIE HARVEY. (1981 – 2013).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ95BvOrLUJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

