Hello Developers in the house. Seeing that a lot of aspiring developers are here, I thought of opening this thread to give our experienced Developers a chance to share and inspire aspiring developers through the following questions been answered.

1. How long did it take you to learn, before you got your first remote job

2. What was the pay

3. Finally, give some times on things you’d do differently if you were to start all over.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...