Do You Know The Parents Of These 2 Children Found Wandering In Enugu? (Photo)

The Enugu state police command has solicited the help of the public in locating the parents of two children of about 6 and 3 years respectively, who were found wandering and crying along Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

A statement released by ASP Daniel Anekwe, the spokesperson of the state police command, says the children, who are suspected to be siblings, gave their names as *Amanda and Chioma (surnames unknown) respectively. However, Amanda, the older of them, mentioned the name of their mother as Ifunnaya, who sells food.

Ndukwe said all efforts so far made to locate the parents or relatives of the children for identification and claim, have proved abortive.

”Hence, anyone who can identify or assist the Police to locate and reunite the children with their family is hereby enjoined to *visit Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu or call 08068820580.”Ndukwe said.

