Do You Still Hear Cocks Crow In Your Neighborhood?

Growing up from childhood through early adulthood, the common and popular signal to daybreak was the cockcrow!

The first cockcrow signifies pre-dawn. That happens around 4-4:30 am while the second crow tells the neighborhood it’s time to get off the bed and hit the day…

These days however, maybe because the use of bedside alarm clocks has grown to be the common waker, it seems the ‘natural alarm’ has gone extinct! Or is it that the rate of consumption of poultry has rendered the Rooster an endangered bird?

Give me some breath of relief, please assure me you still get the cockcrow in your neighborhood…

