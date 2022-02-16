‘Doctor Refused To Pay For My Husband’s Physiotherapy Services, Fights & Bites Him’

Good day all.

My husband is a good and dedicated Physiotherapist, though he has not been so long into the profession. He manages himself now with private practice by treating people in their homes and offering his services to clinics and hospitals who need his services on agreed amount to be paid him as he is yet to get a well paying job in a hospital . He recently got a call from one doctor who owns a clinic around his area for treatment of a patient with physiotherapy case. It was agreed between him and the doctor that he will be paid 5k each day for three times in a week.

On the first day of work, my husband arrived and began treatment. The doctor entered and began asking series of questions about the processes and procedures. After about 20mins, my husband told him that he would like to be given some privacy and concentrate on his patient as he was being distracted. The doctor refused, my husband refused answering further questions; this angered the man. When he was done with the treatment, he requested for his money and the doctor refused.

And argument ensued. He told my husband to leave the hospital, my husband said its until he receives his payment for workdone. He began pushing my husband away and a fight began, he bite my husband in several places. They were later separated. My husband went and treated himself and proceeded to report the case to the police station. The doctor went and reported too.

Note: Some Doctors ask the Physiotherapists these questions while treatment is ongoing because they want to treat the patients themselves and they don’t know about Physiotherapy. They end up getting a physiotherapist and after few sessions, they dismiss them with hope that they have learnt, all because of greed. They end up doing a bad job and the patients case keep getting worse.

I told my husband to forget all about it and he said Never, that he worked for it and deserves his pay. I told him i know but justice is hardly gotten in this country.

Note: we recently got married and don’t reside in same state because I have a business here and I’m heavily pregnant, i will join him as soon as I get a shop in his location. This case is taking a toll on my bp and I’m so worried. please what can we do? Any other options? Thank you good people.

Mods, please help a worried pregnant woman and her husband.

Thank you.

