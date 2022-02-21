‘Doing DNA Test Is Not African, Any Child That Calls An African Man Father Is His’

Nollywood actor, Ugezu J Ugezu, has stirred reactions after he shared his opinion on doing a DNA test to confirm the paternity of a child.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, February 21, the thespian noted that the issue of DNA has tore many homes apart. According to him, carrying out a DNA test on a child is not an African thing.

He noted that any child who calls an African man father is an African man’s child, and that was how our forefathers lived their lives and enjoyed peace of mind.

“A child who calls an African man father is an African man’s child. Period. This DNA thing is not really an African thing. A child born to an African man is the African man’s child. Our fathers held this belief and enjoyed peace of mind. This DNA stuff is tearing many homes apart and destroying many innocent children. In THINGS FALL APART, the mother Earth rose against Okonkwo for killing the child who called him father. THINK!”. He wrote.

