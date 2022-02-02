‘Don’t Ask What We Bring To The Table, Women Aren’t Supposed To Bring Anything’

Most times I see men asking the question of what ladies bring to the table.

Seriously, we aren’t created to bring, we are to process, the man is the provider, he will bring everything for us to process.

If u give us bring sperm, we give u babies

If u give us groceries, we have to give u food

If u give a house, we give u a home

Give us frustration, and trust me, i will surely multiply it and give u hell.

In the bible, Adam had everything and had dominions over it, the woman only came to help him harvest his raw materials.

When it comes to finance, Oga it is 100% ur responsibility, I could only assist when my husband isn’t making much and he had future plans or if I earn better than he does.

U can’t share financial burden with me and still expect me to cater for the children, wash, cook, clean all alone and still gather enough strength for ur wahala at night.

Bringing money is the only thing a man does, why on earth will u share that very one with me? When I object, u will call me a feminist, Oga masculnist, I will not share.

Every other responsibility in a home belongs to me, while financial responsibilities must be shared abi.

Note: sharing financial burden and helping are two different things.

Oya let the insults pour 123 go.

