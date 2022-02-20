Doubts Greet Handling Of Abba Kyari’s Drug Case

LAGOS – Following the re­cent arrest of the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abba Kyari, and other police officers over alleged involvement in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel, some Nigeri­ans have expressed doubts over the likely outcome of the case.

Barrister Emeka Iheonu, a Lagos lawyer and member of the Af­rican Bar Association (ABA), said that Abba Kyari and his accomplic­es should be made to face trial immediately.

He said: “When I heard the news the first time, my first reaction was that it was a ploy by some people in government to shield Kyari from being extradit­ed to the US with respect to Hushpuppi’s case.

To even learn that the drug deals occurred re­cently while the suspend­ed DCP is still on suspen­sion as the Head of the Police Inspector General’s Response Team is more worrisome and suspicious at the same time.

“Be that as it may, if it has been established that he actually connived and conspired with others, he and his co-conspirators should be charged to court immediately and given an accelerated hearing.

“Unfortunately, crim­inal prosecution in Ni­geria is very slow due to various factors. That is why I would prefer him to be extradited to the US to face earlier allegations against him by the FBI.”

Another lawyer and hu­man rights activist, Bar­rister Alaowei E. Cleric, in his reaction, maintained that DCP Abba Kyari’s case seemed to be what he described as “a dicey sit­uation.”

Barrister Cleric, Chair­man, Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), expressed misgivings over “the Federal Gov­ernment’s earlier claim that arrangements were ongoing to extradite the indicted officer to the USA and all of a sudden, the NDLEA declared him wanted for drug traffick­ing”.

According to him, “It may look like the author­ities are rooting for soft landing for him. I just hope that the NDLEA’s trial is not a ploy to shield him from possible extradition.”

Adding his voice, Sha­kirudeen Olofin, the South West Secretary of the New Nigerian Peo­ples Party (NNPP), said: “I saw it coming. This is another abracadabra sold to Nigerians. This dum­my is sold to stall the ex­tradition process.

“We should read in-be­tween the lines. An IRT head would not pull such a stunt without ensur­ing that all loopholes are properly and adequately blocked.”

Olofin, former chair­man of the party in La­gos State, added: “Abba Kyari is not a neophyte in the Nigerian Police Force. He understands how the game is being played. This is another episode of the Nigeria comedy.

“We’ll wait patiently for the concluding part of this comedy. Nigeria we hail thee.”

The police authorities had, last week, said that it arrested DCP Abba Kyari and four other po­lice officers for their in­volvement in an alleged case of criminal conspir­acy, discreditable, uneth­ical, and unprofessional conduct, official corrup­tion and tampering with exhibits in a case of illic­it drug trafficking involv­ing a perpetual transna­tional drug cartel.

https://independent.ng/doubts-greet-handling-of-abba-kyaris-drug-case/

