Doubts Greet Handling Of Abba Kyari’s Drug Case

LAGOS – Following the recent arrest of the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abba Kyari, and other police officers over alleged involvement in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel, some Nigerians have expressed doubts over the likely outcome of the case.
Barrister Emeka Iheonu, a Lagos lawyer and member of the African Bar Association (ABA), said that Abba Kyari and his accomplices should be made to face trial immediately.
He said: “When I heard the news the first time, my first reaction was that it was a ploy by some people in government to shield Kyari from being extradited to the US with respect to Hushpuppi’s case.
To even learn that the drug deals occurred recently while the suspended DCP is still on suspension as the Head of the Police Inspector General’s Response Team is more worrisome and suspicious at the same time.
“Be that as it may, if it has been established that he actually connived and conspired with others, he and his co-conspirators should be charged to court immediately and given an accelerated hearing.
“Unfortunately, criminal prosecution in Nigeria is very slow due to various factors. That is why I would prefer him to be extradited to the US to face earlier allegations against him by the FBI.”
Another lawyer and human rights activist, Barrister Alaowei E. Cleric, in his reaction, maintained that DCP Abba Kyari’s case seemed to be what he described as “a dicey situation.”
Barrister Cleric, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), expressed misgivings over “the Federal Government’s earlier claim that arrangements were ongoing to extradite the indicted officer to the USA and all of a sudden, the NDLEA declared him wanted for drug trafficking”.
According to him, “It may look like the authorities are rooting for soft landing for him. I just hope that the NDLEA’s trial is not a ploy to shield him from possible extradition.”
Adding his voice, Shakirudeen Olofin, the South West Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), said: “I saw it coming. This is another abracadabra sold to Nigerians. This dummy is sold to stall the extradition process.
“We should read in-between the lines. An IRT head would not pull such a stunt without ensuring that all loopholes are properly and adequately blocked.”
Olofin, former chairman of the party in Lagos State, added: “Abba Kyari is not a neophyte in the Nigerian Police Force. He understands how the game is being played. This is another episode of the Nigeria comedy.
“We’ll wait patiently for the concluding part of this comedy. Nigeria we hail thee.”
The police authorities had, last week, said that it arrested DCP Abba Kyari and four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.
