DSTV Giving Channel 419 To NTA Is Not A Coincidence – Reno Omokri (Photo)

Reno Omokri has explained that it is a deliberate move by DStv to assign channel “419” to Nigeria’s owned broadcaster, NTA, noting that section 419 of the criminal code has all to do with scam and all sorts of financial fraud.

See his post below

Why has DSTV, a South African company operating in Nigeria, chosen to give the Nigerian Television Authority, @NTANetwork, the frequency channel of 419?

That is NOT a coincidence. It is a deliberate action. It is subversive and carries a very powerful subliminal message that demarkets Nigeria as a brand.

It is a mockery of our nation and its citizens. And if Lai Mohammed was alive to his responsibilities, @DSTVNigeria ought to be answering questions!

The Nigerian Broadcast Commission, that ought to have spotted this, are instead more focused on sanctioning radio and TV stations that criticise the Buhari administration. What a pity!



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaPmvtYMDAc/?utm_medium=copy_link

