Dua’a For Anxiety, Depression And Settling Debts

As a Muslim, when you have a problem, you don’t need to run to a priest or Alfa for a solution. For every problem you have, there are solutions in the Quran and Sunnah.

Abu Sa’id al-Khudri reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, entered the mosque one day while a man from the Ansar named Abu Umamah was there. The Prophet said, “O Abu Umamah, what is the matter that I see you sitting in the mosque while it is not time for prayer?”

He said, “O Messenger of Allah, I am compelled by anxiety and debts.”

The Prophet said, “Shall I not teach you a word to say by which Allah Almighty will relive your worry and complete your debt?”

He said, “Of course, O Messenger of Allah.”

The Prophet said, “Say in the morning and evening:

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ الْهَمِّ وَالْحَزَنِ وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ الْعَجْزِ وَالْكَسَلِ وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ الْجُبْنِ وَالْبُخْلِ وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ غَلَبَةِ الدَّيْنِ وَقَهْرِ الرِّجَالِ

O Allah, I seek refuge in you from worry and sadness. I seek refuge in you from weakness and laziness. I seek refuge in you from cowardice and miserliness. And I seek refuge in you from being overwhelmed by debt and the tyranny of men.”

Source: Sunan Abī Dāwūd 1555

