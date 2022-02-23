An early morning fire on Wednesday razed parts of a building at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, it is not clear if the fire incident affected the main building of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

At the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging with no men of the federal fire service on ground.

The Federal Ministry of Finance building is located in the Central Business District of Abuja.

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-early-morning-fire-at-federal-ministry-of-finance-abuja/

