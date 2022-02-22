Ebonyi Assembly Member Denied Salary For 12 Months Over Her Refusal To Join APC

The Member representing Afikpo North-East state constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Ngọzi Eziulo, has alleged that her entitlements and salary have not been paid in the last one year following her refusal to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She also denied writing any letter to the House announcing her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker said she has no reason to leave the PDP which has been so good to her.

Hon. Eziulo, who made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, expressed regret over the propaganda and falsehood being peddled against her by the leadership of the House of Assembly.

She was reacting to a letter purportedly written by her and another colleague, Oliver Osi (Ivo constituency) and read on the foor of the House on Monday by Speaker Francis Nwifuru.

Rt. Hon. Nwifuru said the letters written by the duo were allegedly to notify the House and fellow lawmakers that they have defected from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Both lawmakers were, however, absent during the sitting when the said letters were read on the floor of the House.

Hon. Eziulo said she never authored such letter and challenged the House leadership to produce a copy of such letter bearing her signature to prove that she wrote it.

She said: “I never wrote the letter and can never write such letter. I am still wondering how they came about such letter. That letter is a forgery. If they said I have resigned, let them bring such letter let me see it with my signature.

“I am considering a legal action because that letter is forged and you know forgery is a criminal offence,” she stated.

The lawmaker further alleged that she has not been paid her salary and entitlements since the governor defected to APC because of her refusal to leave the PDP.

“Ever since the governor defected, I have not been paid my entitlements including salary.

“When I asked, they said their reason is that I have not joined them in APC, that once I join, they will start paying,” she added.



https://leadership.ng/ebonyi-assembly-member-denied-salary-for-12-months-over-her-refusal-to-join-apc/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...