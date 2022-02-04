Ebonyi Commissioner Accused Of Beating A Trader & Burning Her Goods, Money (Pics)

Ebonyi Commissioner, Pastor Nwachukwu Brutalizes A Trader, Burns Her Goods, Money To Ashes

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Market Development, Pastor Nwachukwu has been accused of brutalizing a trader, Ifeoma Alu and equally burning her goods and money to ashes.

Speaking with Igbere TV correspondent, Miss Alu said her inability to rent a shop made her to set up her business in her street called Unuofia.

According to her, the Commissioner and her boys came on 21st January, 2022 and ordered the boys to flog her mercilessly and equally burn her goods.

“While they were flogging me, others were busy burning my goods. Anybody that tried to video what was going on, they will destroy the person’s phone”.

“The reason I set up this business is because my father and brother recently died. I decided to open this business in order to be feeding my old mother.”

“Now the Commissioner whom I later discovered that he is the Commissioner for Market Development, Pastor Nwachukwu has destroyed my only source of feeding my family”, she said.

An eyewitness that craved anonymity who narrated what happened to IGBERE TV also backed the trader’s accusation against the Commissioner.

According to our source,

“This lady in the video was confronted by the Commissioner for Market Development, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, who sells Okirika in an open space off Saint Margaret International Market beat the lady up merciless and burnt all her goods together with her money she wanted to order for goods the very day this incident happened. The lady was left with bruises and wounds the Commissioner inflicted on her.”

As at the time of filing this report, efforts by IgbereTV to get the reaction of the state government proved abortive as calls placed to know contact of the commissioner were not answered or returned.

