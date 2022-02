Update on uromi bank robbery

Ubiaja youths were able to block the exit road

Which forced the robbers to abandon the bags of money and cars used for the operation

The vehicles and cash has been recovered and counting /investigation ungoing in ubiaja police station

An arrest has also been made

Stay tuned for more updates

Pics below

