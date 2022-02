https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q59l9UKL6X4

Nigerian soldiers were seen hiding as gunmen rob five banks simultaneously in Uromi, Edo State on February 24, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The robbers were also spotted carting away bags of money after robbing the banks.

https://igberetvnews.com/1415417/uromi-bank-robbery-soldiers-hide-robbers-cart-away-money-photos-video/

