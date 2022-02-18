Edo IPMAN Chairman ‘Baba Petrol’ Released By His Kidnappers

PRESS STATEMENT

ALHAJI ABDUL SALIU EGELE, AKA BABA PETROL FREED TONIGHT BY HIS ABDUCTORS

Recall that on Monday 7th February, 2022, our patriarch, Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu Egele, AKA Baba Petrol, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Markets Association of Nigeria, Edo State, was abducted from the gate of his country home in Jattu, Uzairue Clan, Etsako West LGA, Edo State, and driven away by his abductors, who killed two of his personal staff and critically injured three others in the process.

In the past few days, more precisely in the past thirty six hours, our family has been inundated with calls, text messages, words of appreciation and gratitude to God, links to news’ websites and blogs, and screenshots of news publications which indicate that the our patriarch,

son, and brother in-law “has been released and he is in an undisclosed hospital in Benin”, which turned out to be untrue.

I am happy to inform that our patriarch and brother inlaw, Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu Egele, AKA Baba Petrol, HAS TONIGHT BEEN FREED BY HIS ABDUCTORS.

He was dropped off at about 1945 Hours on a bush path in Iyamho community, Uzairue Clan, Etsako West LGA, Edo State.

We thank Nigerians from all walks of life who joined their hands to ours in collective intercessory prayers, kept vigil with us, shared our fears, pains and

anxieties during the eleven days of his horrible ordeal. We thank you all. Above everything else, we thank God.

Finally, while we celebrate the release of our patriarch from the hands of his abductors, we request that you put his departed staff in your prayers.

Signed:

Abdul Mahmud Esq

(President,

Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) & Brother In-Law

For and on behalf of BABA SALIU EGELE FAMILY)

Abuja

18 February 2022

– ENDS –



