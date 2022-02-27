Edo Orphans Thank & Pray For Davido (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yilm-EuN3bM

Davido 250m Give Away: Orphans/Vulnerable Kids Thank And Pray For Davido (Video)

ORPHANS THANK DAVIDO…

Orphans and Vulnerable children of God’s Love Orphans and Vulnerable Children’s Home, Okpekpe, Edo State have taken time to thank and pray for Davido and friends in appreciation as they receive their share.

The amount received by the Home is 597,940 naira only. God’s Love Orphanage, Okpekpe, Edo State is number 80 on the list of benefiting orphanage homes as posted by Davido.

The money is greatly appreciated because the proprietress (who is a retired nurse/matron) cares for the kids using her pension of about 100k monthly (with some periodic support from well meaning individuals and organizations) which is not enough in today’s Nigeria to care for 24 kids.

In about 13 years of it’s operations, the Home has seen several success stories as she has produced two HND graduates, several trained artisans and SSCE holders.

The children need every available support.

Thank you for your anticipated help. God bless Davido. God bless you too.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...