EFCC Closes Case Against Former Head Of Service, Oronsaye After Calling 21 Witnesses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, closed its case against a former Head of Service, Stephen Oronsaye, standing trial over charges bordering on alleged stealing and obtaining money by false pretence before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency closed its case against the former Head of Service after calling 21 witnesses and tendering several documents.

The 21st prosecution witness (PW21), Mr Umar Abba Tilde, a Compliance Officer with Zenith Bank Plc, told the Court on Thursday that he could not ascertain whether Oronsaye ever made an endorsement for withdrawal from the accounts, as he was, at no time a signatory to the Federal Pension Accounts where alleged fraud was perpetrated.

Led in evidence by EFCC lawyer, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the banker revealed that two withdrawals, N161, 472, 00 million and N28, 375, 000 were transferred from a pension account to a company on July 6, and July 7, 2010, respectively.

The witness further told the court that a letter of August 24, 2010, signed by Oronsaye as the then Head of Service of the Federation instructed the bank that all e-payments must henceforth have final endorsement from the office.

However, under cross-examination by Mr Joe Agi (SAN), lead counsel to Orosanye, the witness said that the former Head of Service did not sign the mandate for the two transfers made in 2010, adding that Dr Shuiab Sani Teidi, Mrs Eu Chide, Mohammed Kaltung Ahmed, Hassan Mohammed and Attah Danladi were the signatories to the accounts.

The witness, who was the last called by the prosecution before closing its case, admitted that he was in the Kano branch of the bank when the two transfers were made and would not know if Oronsaye ever made any endorsement.

After the prosecution announced the closure of its case against Oronsaye, Counsel to the former Head of Service, Joe Agi (SAN) applied for an adjournment to enable him to open his defence with only two witnesses.

The court subsequently adjourned till March 9 and 10, 2022 for Oronsaye to open his defence.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/efcc-closes-case-against-former-head-of-service-oronsaye-after-21-witnesses/

