After checking this out, I keep wondering the method EFCC will use to get these ritualists. Everyone needs to take care so as not to become a victim of circumstances.

“Comrade you don go spiritual abi? No worries, #TheEagle go use law ‘gintar’ knack you soon”.

Hear am. Rethink am. Turn new leaf.

#SayNoToCorruption

#TowardsABetterNigeria

https://twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/1491547865570816006?t=ucqQKhQXvfe23aZOMyKjmg&s=19

