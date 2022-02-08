EFCC Vs Okorocha: Court Adjourns To February 14, 2022

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned the case of alleged fraud filed by the EFCC against former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha to the 14th of February for further hearing.

TVC

Recall that the EFCC filed a 17-count charge before a Federal High Court against Chief Rochas Okorocha.

According to the Commission, the former Imo Governor allegedly conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

Aside from Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The charge against Okorocha came hours after he formally declared his intention to run for president.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...