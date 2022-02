They say it’s the end result that always matter, but this egypt goal keeper is the talk of the town despite the loss for his outstanding performance yesterday during the afcon final.

We all saw and confirmed he is a definition of world-class keeper from africa

Here are some comments online from different african countries.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...