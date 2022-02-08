Egypt Goalkeeper’s Water Bottle Covered With Notes On Senegal’s Penalty Takers (Pics)

REVEALED: Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski had a water bottle listing Senegal players’ penalty preferences during AFCON final shootout defeat… with the shot stopper going the right way all but once and saving Sadio Mane’s spot-kick in normal time
The water bottle belonging to Egypt goalkeeper, Gabaski, listing Senegal players’ penalty-taking preferences on it – has been found after the final of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The final between the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Pharaohs of Egypt was decided by a penalty shoot-out, which the former won.
With his notes, pasted to the bottle, which he studied intently before each penalty, Gabaski went the right way all but once and saving Sadio Mane’s spot-kick in normal time. Unfortunately, his efforts failed to yield the trophy to Egypt.
