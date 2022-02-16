Ekiti 2022: Muyiwa Ogunmilade Predicts Landslide Victory For APC

Ekiti 2022: Fayemi’s Achievements, Oyebanji’s Candidature Will Give 65% of Votes to APC

A former banker and revenue generating specialist in Ekiti State, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunmilade, has declared that the combined effects of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s superb achievements and the electrifying popularity of the All Progressives Congress Candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, will avail the party victory in the June 18 governorship poll.

Ogunmilade, who is the Chairman of the Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue Service, declared that Governor Fayemi’s impressive records in his first and second terms stand Oyebanji in good stead to win the coming poll by 65%.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti today, Ogunmilade commended Fayemi for scoring many firsts as Ekiti’s Chief executive, thereby giving the people the dividends of democracy.

“In Ekiti State , Governor Fayemi has become a template to measure development. He was the first to introduce social security scheme, food bank, village kitchens, all for the elderly in Nigeria.

“In the area of education, Governor Fayemi introduced free education up to secondary school for Ekiti pupils, scholarship scheme up to PhD, financial assistance for law schoool students, Operation Renovate All Schools(ORASE), one- computer -per student and teacher, building of four model schools, introduction of Core subjects and Rural Allowances for teachers, running grants for schools, established Ekiti State State Polytechnic, among others, were initiated to change the face of education.

“In infrastructure, Governor Fayemi had tarred over 1500 kilometres of roads, renovated three dams to supply water regularly to 14 local governments, built five phases in the State Secretariat, built the State Civic Centre, Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, while the Bus Terminal , International Cargo Airport are under construction, among other Infrastructures facelifting programmes being initiated by this government.

“In security, Fayemi had procured a drone that will be shipped to Ekiti soon, set up computer and security control room and supported the establishment of Amotekun corps as well as Peace Corps to strengthen our security. While the Police, NSCDC, Army , and other paramilitary formations are enjoying robust relationship with government.

“In agriculture, Governor Fayemi introduced the Youth in Agriculture programme, which benefited over 1500 youth farmers, gave farm implements to farmers at subsidised rate, cleared over 1,000 hectares of lands for farming across six local governments, revamped Ikun dairy farm with $5m in conjunction with Promasidor Nigeria Limited ,attracted Dangote, Stallion and JMK companies for commercial rice farming in Ekiti, among others.

“In governance, Governor Fayemi has been paying salaries regularly, increased monthly gratuity fund from N10M to N100 million, approved housing and car loans for primary school teachers, and approved N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

“The list are endless and inexhaustible and combining these intimidating achievements with the electrifying popularity of the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, then one can conclude that our party has a brighter chance in this election”.

Ogunmilade appealed to Ekiti voters to allow the good work started by Governor Fayemi to continue by electing Oyebanji, who is incurably committed to take Ekiti to higher pedestal.

