‘Elite Solar Kiosk A Great Kit NGOs, Political Office Holders Can Empower With’ (Pic)

Elite Solar Kiosk A Great Kit NGOs, Political Office Holders Can Empower Their Constituents With — CEO

As entrepreneurship remains a veritable means to achieving financial freedom, a leading energy and power innovative company in Nigeria, Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited has said it is poised to assist non-governmental organisations whose major focus is on youth empowerment as well as political office holders who are frantically in search of a workable empowerment project for their constituencies.

This comes as the company says the dynamic business environment across the world has made a paradigm shift necessary especially for the purpose of sustainability and gainful employment, different from pseudo empowerment where beneficiaries can still not stand on their own for financial independence.

In a release on Monday, the Company’s CEO David Adesanya through the PRO says this is part of its effort in eliminating the bottlenecks associated with running businesses by providing a smart and comfortable kiosk powered by solar energies and usable for different entrepreneurial services for prospective entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

It says the Elite Solar Smart Kiosk is carefully crafted with an inbuilt power supply for round the clock work, rechargeable solar battery for 24/7 power, solar panel to power in promoting clean and renewable energy for a better climate environment.

The release added that the kiosk can easily be locked up safely and is useful for various purposes, including POS Banking services, Mobile Healthcare Dispensary Units, Exhibition Stands, Unisex Salons, Convenience Store, Display retail outlets, ICT Booths, security centers, multimedia centers and amongst others.

The aim according to findings by our correspondent is to make available a viable working environment, with a guaranteed power supply to ensure efficiency in business.

At the moment, the innovative initiative has been adopted by several institutions and entrepreneurs across the country.

The organization has embarked on awareness campaign to reach businesses and entrepreneurs in the rural and urban communities to boost their businesses and enhance their productivity.

Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited therefore calls on political office holders, NGOs, philanthropists, humanitarian organisations, the federal, state and local governments and notable personalities across Nigeria and Africa to see the Elite Solar Kiosk as a channel for empowerment and economic revolution.

“Elite Smart Kiosk is efficiently reliable, powered by solar, aesthetically designed with low cost of maintenance and supports direct employment and empowerment opportunities for young Nigerians.

