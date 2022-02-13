Elumelu, Others Stunned As Yemi Osinbajo Sings Ruger’s ‘Dior’ At Summit (Video)

Tony Elumelu, Others Stunned As Yemi Osinbajo Sings Ruger’s ‘Dior’ Song At A Summit (Video)

Nigeria’s vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had people talking on social media after he was seen singing Ruger‘s popular anthem ‘Dior’, IGBERETV reports.

In the video shared online, the vice president surprised his audience at the 2022 UBA’s Group Chairman’s Forum by singing “Bad man looking good in Dior.”

The song titled ‘Dior’ was released by Ruger in 2021 and has been a hit song all over the country.

The vice president was on the podium to address guests at the summit and he took a moment to entertain them with one of the current hit songs in Nigeria.

Osinbajo mouthed the lyrics of singer Ruger’s Dior song and his action spurred different reactions from members of the audience at the summit who didn’t have expect it.

Businessman Tony Elumelu who was captured laughing at the vice president’s performance.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNqvN340Lv8

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ4U5bSrgYU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

