Emeka Ike Spotted As Abuja Socialite, Raymond Jefferson Engages Lover On Val’s Day

Abuja Event Entrepreneur Raymond Jefferson Engages Heartthrob As Emeka Ike, Osita Offor, Bishop Amakri, Others Celebrate At Dinner

It was a colourful evening of Valentine Day 2022 as the President, JHELP Concepts Company Ltd, and the CEO Miss Comely Queen Nigeria, Royalty Reality TV Show, Amb. Raymond Jefferson engaged his heartthrob, Rebecca Sunday in the presence of friends, associates and well wishers.

The young entrepreneur shortly before his marriage proposal revealed that the duo have been together for five years.

He further extolled Miss Rebecca’s love and loyalty to him in the past half a decade.

He said, “I really thank God for how we’ve grown together. We started loving each other when we had nothing and here we are. We are still growing and you’re still with me.

“I love you so much for being there for me. In the presence of everybody here, I want to ask you one very ultimate question.”

While he knelt, he continued, “I want to ask, will you marry me and give me the honor of being my wife, forever and ever, peace in my life”.

Shortly before he could complete the last sentence the elegant lady who was overwhelmed with surprise said in quick succession, “yes, yes, yes.”

There was a thunderous clap from well wishers who could not hide their joy as the love episode unfolded.

Some of the high profile personalities in attendance include, veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike, National Chairman YPP Comrade Bishop Amakri, 2019 Vice presidential Candidate, Deputy National Chairman YPP Hajiya Umma Getso, Ultimate Commander/ World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion Amb. Osita Offor and more who in their comments encouraged and wished the upcoming couple well in their endeavours.

