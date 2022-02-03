Emmanuel Emenike Welcomed Apama & Prophet Rolex To His Mansion (Video)

The Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike has welcomed Nollywood Star Actor and Comedian Dike Osinachi popularly known as Apama and his collegue in the industry Anthony Odunze popularly known as Prophet Rolex to his luxury home in Owerri the capital of Imo State.

During the house tour, the star actor Apama was heard shouting ” My next World I will be a footballer”.

The celebrities have continued to support each other as they were seen sharing precious moments together.

https://www.facebook.com/306236769901055/posts/1259983144526408/?app=fbl

Here’s the video…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2uCVGMHYb0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...